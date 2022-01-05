The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Column • History • Banks
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County December 5 1922
A wedding in Hillside, and New Year's greetings from Gales Creek and beyond. That and more in this week's Dispatches from History: Western Washington County 100 years ago.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
January 5, 2022 at 2:00pm
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Column • From the Newsroom • Politics Jan. 6
From the newsroom: Writing a letter to the editor, more statehouse news, and more local news
We'll be featuring state news from a new digital newsroom run by trusted journalists—a move giving us more time to focus our efforts locally in the New Year—tips on writing a letter to the editor as the political season ramps up, and more in this month's peek behind the curtain of the smallest newspaper in Oregon.
Banks • Weather • Flooding Jan. 6
NWS says high winds, flooding could continue to be a danger through Friday
With high winds expected Thursday night and into Friday and the area under a mix of flood watches and advisories, those living in flood-prone areas should be prepared, the Portland office of the National Weather Service said. Sand and bags can be found across from the Forest Grove Fire & Rescue station in Forest Grove.
Banks • Weather • Transportation Jan. 4
Flood Watch issued beginning early Thursday morning
Between snow levels rising and rain falling in the forecast, “expect rising river levels, with potential of some flooding,” starting Thursday morning, the Portland office of the National Weather Service said in a Flood Watch issued Tuesday afternoon.
FreeOregon • Coronavirus • Health Jan. 4
Oregon buys 6 million at-home test kits to give away free through community outlets
The Oregon Health Authority has ordered 6 million home test kits to be given away free to help detect the coronavirus, the agency announced Thursday.
The kits, each containing two tests, will be sent to health agencies, schools and community organizations to distribute. They also will go to farm and agricultural workers, health care workers, shelters and early learning centers.