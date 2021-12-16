Salmonberry Trail • Government • Recreation

The site of the Salmonberry Trail route near Buxton on April 18, 2018. Photo: Chas Hundley

Update: The STIA meeting was abruptly postponed Friday morning.

"We apologize for the late notice. The postponement is due to unforeseen circumstances," an email from the agency read.

Original story:

Those interested in the development of the Salmonberry Trail can follow along at a regularly-scheduled Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency (STIA) meeting, scheduled for Friday, December 17 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Thanks to precautions taken in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency now meets remotely and streams their meetings live on Youtube.

The agenda for the meeting includes discussions around the roles and responsibilities between STIA—a government agency—and the Salmonberry Trail Foundation, a nonprofit that arose from STIA, among other items, according to a meeting notice from the Salmonberry Trail Foundation.

The proposed Salmonberry Trail is an 86-mile corridor that follows the Port of Tillamook Bay Railway From Banks to Tillamook, passing through Manning, Buxton, Timber, Enright, Mohler, and other communities and cities in Washington and Tillamook Counties.

STIA was formed in 2015 as a framework of government agencies, including the Oregon Department of Forestry, Washington County, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and more. It is the government entity responsible for promoting and leading planning, development and maintenance of the proposed Salmonberry Trail.

