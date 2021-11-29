Banks • Community • Event

Returning for the third year in a row, the Banks Annual Christmas Light Parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, December 11 at the Banks Hardware Store and end at Sunset Park.

The 2019 Banks Christmas Light Parade. Photo: Stewart Monroe

"We are back on "Main Street" and are very excited to see what our participants have in store for light displays this year," said Penni Carmin, speaking for the Banks Annual Christmas Light Parade Committee in an email to the Banks Post.

In 2020, concerns over people gathering during the height of the 2020 winter surge of the coronavirus forced a change of venue and format for what was then the second instance of the lighted parade.

Held then on the grounds of Sunset Park, the parade was stationary, with visitors driving by the lighted displays.

This year, with an outdoor mask mandate recently dropped by the Oregon officials, the parade will begin at the Banks Hardware Store (13870 NW Main Street) at 6 p.m., travel south on Main Street, and end at Sunset Park.

A poster for the event noted that Santa himself is rumored to make an appearance.

Santa was present at the inaugural parade in 2019. Photo: Stewart Monroe

What Carmin described as a small group of volunteers on a not-for-profit planning committee spearheaded the planning of the parade, hoping to bring holiday cheer to the Banks community.

“[In] 2020 we had a drive through parade and were overwhelmed in a good way by the number of people who showed up,” Carmin said.

A soft deadline of December 4 is in place for people to enter their lighted floats in the parade, though event organizers noted that last-minute floats can be accepted if they are lit up and ready to roll when they arrive to stage for the parade. Those entering a float will be charged a $20 fee. More information on entering the parade and obtaining a registration form can be found by emailing [email protected].

A Facebook page for the annual event can be found online.