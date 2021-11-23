Buxton • Recreation • Holiday

In a tradition the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) dubbed “Green Friday,” a $5 parking fee is waived at more than two dozen parks Friday, November 26.

The entrance to Stub Stewart State Park. Photo: Chas Hundley

Parking will be free at 25 state parks throughout Oregon Friday, November 26, the day after Thanksgiving Day.

It’s a tradition the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) said arose recently and has been dubbed “Green Friday,” which OPRD described as a “popularly known” day.

That day, at least 25 state parks dotted throughout the state will waive their usual parking fees in an effort to draw Oregonians to public outdoor spaces.

For most of our readers, the closest such state park is Stub Stewart State Park, located along Highway 547 north of Buxton.

A full list of the state parks with waived fees can be seen online here.

The annual tradition has also become an opportunity for companies like Pacific Northwest-based Recreational Equipment Incorporated to raise funds for their nonprofit REI Cooperative Action Fund and gain exposure for their brand.

“The outdoors provides everyone a place to escape pandemic and holiday stress,” OPRD Director Lisa Sumption said. “We are proud to partner with REI to promote this tradition, and offer Oregonians an alternative to the busiest shopping day of the year.”

The parking waiver is for the daily $5 parking fee at the parks listed in the above link, and applies November 26 from open to close.

OPRD isn’t the only state agency in the habit of encouraging Oregonians to head outdoors the day after Thanksgiving. Friday and Saturday November 26 and 27, fishing is free, requiring no licenses or tags in most situations, the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife said.