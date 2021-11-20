Free Oregon • Coronavirus • Health

Following recommendations from the FDA, CDC, and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, Oregon Governor Kate Brown gave the go-ahead to open eligibility for booster shots to all adults in Oregon Saturday.

People ages 18 and up and who received their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine six months prior or two months prior for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are now eligible for a booster shot starting Saturday.

Booster shots do not have to be from the same manufacturer of a person’s original vaccine, the OHA said.

Previously, boosters had been made available only to people 65 years and older, or people ages 18 and up who have underlying medical conditions, live in long-term care settings, or live or work in high-risk settings.

The three panels who recommended the booster shots advised that everyone ages 50 and over should get a booster shot, as should anyone living in a long-term care facility, and said that people ages 18 to 49 may get a shot.

"Starting today, every adult who wants a booster will be able to get one. Vaccines are our pathway out of this pandemic,” Brown said in a press release. “I'm committed to ensuring our most vulnerable Oregonians are protected from COVID-19, and ensuring equitable access to boosters and the extra layer of protection they provide. If you still have questions about getting vaccinated, call your doctor or health care provider today to get your questions answered.”

For more information on finding a vaccine or other questions, visit Washington County’s vaccine information website.