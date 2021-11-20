Buxton • Manning • Transportation

Pongratz Road is expected to reopen Tuesday, November 23, the Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation said, following the completion of a bridge replacement project.

Pongratz Road, freshly paved at the bridge project Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Photo: Washington County LUT

Pongratz Road is expected to reopen Tuesday, November 23, the Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation said.

The road has been largely closed since late summer for two projects, a culvert replacement and a bridge replacement.

In an email to the Banks Post, Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation spokesperson Heather Sturgill said that, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the road would open Tuesday, following installation of a guardrail Friday, Nov. 19. November 22 and 23 should see rock added to the shoulders and general clean up done before the road is reopened.

We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our little newsroom. Join us with a digital subscription today, $15 off through the end of November for your first year, or $8/a month. Click here to subscribe.

A small stretch of Pongratz Road was paved as part of the project, Sturgill said, noting that while the majority of the road will remain a gravel surface, work to pave the bridge and the approaches to the bridge was completed Wednesday, November 17.

A nearby project to replace a failing culvert where Mendenhall Creek passes under Highway 26 with a bridge was originally scheduled to begin the summer of 2021, but was postponed until 2022.