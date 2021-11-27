Column • History • Banks

The son of Asa Ellsworth Westcott, a state representative and Banks resident, runs away from home and is found in Bend, a Sunday school in Gales Creek is booming, and Timber residents seek to better their roads. That and the diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley from 1928, a Gales Creek-area resident in this week's Dispatches from History: Western Washington County 100 years ago.

The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.

The Diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley: January 1 - 7, 1928

We're returning to January, 1928 in Esther Lilly Hundley’s personal diaries which chronicle her life on the family’s original homestead and farm in the Fir Creek community of Gales Creek from 1928 to 1960.

Cast of Characters:

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Sun Jan 8 - Oliver H. was here. Bill, Elsie & I went to Hillsboro to a show, "Under World" Sunday nite. Ted went to Thelma's. Gladie and Mr. Bills went to show Sunday nite.

Mon Jan 9 - Bill and Ted sawed wood for Charley Seth.

Tue Jan 10 - Bill & Elsie went home. Stayed a week.·

Wed Jan 11 - I washed and finished my green silk dress. Gladie went to her traps. Ted sawed wood for C. Seth.

Thur Jan 12 - Rained hard nearly all day. Ted went to his traps up Campbell Creek.

Fri Jan 13 - Fred came from Portland fore noon. Stayed till next day. Leon came over from Tillamook that day. Charley, Gladie and I went to Forest Grove in the afternoon.

Sat Jan 14 - Fred and Charley went to Tillamook Saturday morning. Ted got a coyote in his trap that day. Ted and Leon went to the dance at Community Hall at G.C.