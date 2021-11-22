The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County November 10, 1921
Those attending local dances in Gales Creek are asked to leave the moonshine at home, Banks' American Legion Post helps form a county-wide organization, and some impressive potatoes are unearthed in the Fir Creek community near Gales Creek. That and more in this week's Dispatches from History: Western Washington County 100 years ago.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
November 22, 2021 at 8:00am
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
