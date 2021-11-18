The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Banks Fire District October 2021 Fire Log
A summary of calls from October 2021, and a message from the Banks Fire District.
The Banks Fire District #13 headquarters in Banks on March 3, 2019. Photo: Chas Hundley
$12.2 million awarded through federal grant to build Council Creek Regional Trail from Hillsboro to Forest Grove
A federal grant administered through the U.S. Department of Transportation to the tune of $12.2 million will go to building the Council Creek Regional Trail between Hillsboro and Forest Grove, a long-proposed route that could eventually connect Hillsboro, Cornelius, Forest Grove, and Banks.
Statewide vehicle title, registration fees to increase by three percent January 1
The Oregon Department of Transportation announced that beginning January 1, 2022 fees for renewing vehicle license plates, getting new trip permits, and applying for vehicle titles would increase by 3 percent.
County could face delays obtaining anti-icing materials this winter
Supply chain disruptions continue to impact county road work projects. As winter approaches, the Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation warned that a number of materials could be delayed, including liquid magnesium chloride, an anti-icing agent deployed by the county on their roads.
Free Fishing Weekend returns Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving Day
Free Fishing Weekend will return to Oregon on Friday and Saturday, November 26 and 27, the last of three such "Free Fishing Weekends" to be held in 2021. Hagg Lake is expected to be stocked with 4,000 legal-size trout this week.