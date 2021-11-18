Washington County • Transportation • Recreation

$12.2 million awarded through federal grant to build Council Creek Regional Trail from Hillsboro to Forest Grove

A federal grant administered through the U.S. Department of Transportation to the tune of $12.2 million will go to building the Council Creek Regional Trail between Hillsboro and Forest Grove, a long-proposed route that could eventually connect Hillsboro, Cornelius, Forest Grove, and Banks.