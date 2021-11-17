Banks • Education • Community

The United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) Alumni Association & Foundation announced Banks resident Alexander Steiner is now a sworn-in Midshipman and a member of the U.S. Naval Reserve.

Photo of swearing in ceremony courtesy USMMA Alumni Association & Foundation

Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) and Representative Susan Bonamici (D-Oregon District 1) nominated Steiner to attend the USMMA academy in Kings Point, New York, one of five federal service academies in the U.S., including the Military Academy in West Point, the Naval Academy in Annapolis, the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.

Each state has an assigned number of appointees and vacancies allocated to its geographical area that is proportional to that state’s representation in Congress. To receive a Congressional nomination to one of the four academies (the Coast Guard does not require a nomination from an elected official) candidates must meet rigorous academic and physical requirements for admission.

USMMA graduates earn both a Bachelor of Science degree and a Merchant Marine Officer license, and incur an obligation to serve the country as an active or reserve officer in the U.S. Armed Forces.

As part of Steiner’s four-year education, he will spend one year training as a cadet aboard ocean-going vessels traveling around the world.

The U.S. Flag Merchant Marine, operated by U.S. merchant mariners, “is essential for securing the country’s commerce in peacetime and delivering warfighters, weapons and military supplies in times of conflict, a USMMA press release states.

Despite the relentless COVID-19 pandemic, Steiner reported as scheduled last July as a member of the USMMA class of 2025 to begin his education and training.

For more information about USMMA academies visit www.usmma.edu.

To learn more about the USMMA visit www.WeAreTheUSMMA.com.