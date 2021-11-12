Crime • Banks • Police Log

A home was egged on Main Street, someone halted a break-in of their vehicle and convinced "the subject to stay while deputies were still responding," and more in this month's police report, as delivered by Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputy Frank Ward to the Banks City Council Tuesday, November 9.

A sign noting that Banks is served by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on NW Banks Rd. Photo: Chas Hundley

Disturbance – Arborpark Lp – Deputies were called to the park for reports of a fight with several people. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered several juveniles and a mother in an argument. Two of the juveniles were detained and later released to parents. No crimes were reported.

Theft – NW Buckshire St – Several vehicles were broken into. One of the victims saw the break in on their security camera and interrupted the break in. The homeowner was able to convince the subject to stay while deputies were still responding. Deputies arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody.

Criminal Mischief – NW Main St – An unknown suspect “egged” the victim’s residence.

Warrant Service – NW Oak Wy – A citizen reported a male sleeping in the lobby of the post office. Deputies arrived on scene and contacted the male. Deputies learned the male had a warrant out of Yamhill County. The male was taken into custody and lodged at the Washington County Jail.

Assault – NW Arbor Park Lp – A juvenile reported being “jumped” at the park after walking his friend home. The juvenile reported that three teenagers had punched him, knocking him to the ground, then repeatedly kicked him in the legs and abdomen for seven minutes. The juvenile had a very small cut to his lip but no other injuries, bruising or redness.

Theft – NW Trellis Wy – It was reported that an unknown person syphoned gas from the victim’s vehicle while parked at the elementary school.