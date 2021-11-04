The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Column • History • Banks
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County October 20 & 27, 1921
A community member is laid to rest in Gales Creek, an inquest following a tragic train crash near Scofield clears the train's crew, and Forest Grove tells people outside of city limits to deal with fires on their own. This and more in this week's double-feature of Dispatches from History: Western Washington County 100 years ago.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
November 4, 2021 at 7:00am
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Column • History • Banks Nov. 4
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County October 20 & 27, 1921
A community member is laid to rest in Gales Creek, an inquest following a tragic train crash near Scofield clears the train's crew, and Forest Grove tells people outside of city limits to deal with fires on their own. This and more in this week's double-feature of Dispatches from History: Western Washington County 100 years ago.
Banks • Elections • Washington County Nov. 2
Banks voters on track to approve police funding measure
Early results from Tuesday night's election showed that voters in Banks supported a measure to renew and increase its local operating levy for police services provided by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Washington County • Elections • Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Nov. 2
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue general obligation bond measure on track to pass
Early results from Tuesday night's election showed that voters in Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue's sprawling service territory supported a measure allowing $122 million in general obligation bonds to raise funds for a number of public safety projects.
FreeCoronavirus • Oregon • Government Nov. 2
CDC approves Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for ages 5 through 11
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel voted to authorize the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 through 11 Tuesday afternoon, followed by an approval from the agency's director, Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky.
Oregon • Transportation • Government Nov. 1
It's studded tire season, but consider alternatives, ODOT says
Today marks the first day you can legally use studded tires on Oregon roads.
The Oregon Department of Transportation would rather you didn’t.
“Our latest study concluded studded tires cause about $8.5 million in damage each year on state highways," ODOT said, and noted that traction tires that meet certain standards are considered just as good or better in most cases than studded tires.