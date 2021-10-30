Fire • Banks • Banks Fire District

One person suffered minor burns and a dog died early Saturday morning in a house fire northwest of Banks.

The Banks Fire District #13 headquarters in Banks on March 3, 2019. Photo: Chas Hundley

According to Banks Fire District 13 spokesperson Mitch Ward, Banks Fire received the call for a residential fire at the 15000 block of NW Coyote Hill Rd. just before 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

Ward said that crews from Banks arrived to find a two-story structure fully involved in flames.

The homeowner suffered minor burns while attempting to put out the initial fire, and the family's pet dog died in the blaze. The injured person was transported via Metro West Ambulance to an area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

“The home suffered major damage and is not inhabitable,” Ward said in a message to the Banks Post.

Also assisting on scene were Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue, Gaston Rural Fire District, and Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, and the Cornelius Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.