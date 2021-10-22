Tillamook State Forest • Volunteer • Tillamook Forest Center

Oct. 22

Volunteers sought to staff Tillamook Forest Center for 2022 season

While the Tillamook Forest Center has yet to reopen following what was initially a temporary shuttering of its doors in the spring of 2020, the facility appears to be on track to reopen for the spring 2022 season. To fully staff the facility, ODF relies on volunteers.